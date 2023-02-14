When is spring break for Maricopa County schools? Check the full list

Even though it's called spring break, many school breaks in Maricopa County will end before winter's officially over on March 20.

Most districts in the Valley will be on spring break from March 13 to 17 with students returning to the classroom on Monday, March 20. Here's a list of when every district goes on spring break so you can plan ahead:

Agua Fria Union High School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.aguafria.org/Domain/1411 .

Aguila Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.aguilaschool.org/Calendar .

Alhambra Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.alhambraesd.org .

Avondale Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.chooseaesd.org/Page/501 .

In focus: Arizona Gov. Hobbs launching task force on educator retention, accepting applications

Balsz Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.balsz.org .

Buckeye Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://besd33.org/board-approved-district-calendars .

Buckeye Union High School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://buhsd.ss12.sharpschool.com/calendar .

Cartwright Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.csd83.org/domain/246 .

Cave Creek Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.ccusd93.org .

Chandler Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 27. Classes resume Tuesday, March 28. Check the full school calendar at https://www.cusd80.com/calendar .

Creighton Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.creightonschools.org/ .

Deer Valley Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.dvusd.org/calendars .

Dysart Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.dysart.org .

East Valley Institute of Technology

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.evit.com/calendar .

Fountain Hills Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.fountainhillsschools.org .

Fowler Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.fesd.org/Calendar .

Gila Bend Unified School District

Spring break is from March 7 to 10. Classes resume Tuesday, March 14. Check the full school calendar at https://www.gbusd.org/page/calendar .

Gilbert Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 24. Classes resume Monday, March 27. Check the full school calendar at https://www.gilbertschools.net .

Glendale Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://portals.gesd40.org/page/2 .

Glendale Union High School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.guhsdaz.org .

Higley Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 24. Classes resume on Monday, March 27. Check the full school calendar at https://www.husd.org/calendar .

Isaac Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.isaacschools.org .

Kyrene Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.kyrene.org .

Litchfield Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.lesd79.org .

Positions open: Many Arizona schools are hiring. Here's what to know

Littleton Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.littletonaz.org/Calendars .

Madison Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.madisonaz.org .

Mesa Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.mpsaz.org/students/calendars .

Mobile Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 6 to March 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.mobileesd.org/Calendar .

Morristown Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 20 to 23. Classes resume on Monday, March 27. Check the full school calendar at https://www.morristowneld75.org/calendar .

Murphy Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.msdaz.org .

Nadaburg Unified School District

Spring break is from March 20 to 23. Classes resume on Monday, March 27. Check the full school calendar at https://www.nadaburgsd.org/calendar .

Osborn Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.osbornnet.org .

Palo Verde Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 6 to 10. Classes resume on Monday, March 13. Check the full school calendar at https://www.pvesd.org/calendar .

Paloma Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 6 to 10. Classes resume on Monday, March 13. Check the full school calendar at https://www.palomaesd.org/page/calendar .

Paradise Valley Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.pvschools.net/calendar .

Pendergast Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.pesd92.org .

Peoria Unified School District

Spring break is from March 20 to 24. Classes resume on Monday, March 27. Check the full school calendar at https://www.peoriaunified.org .

Phoenix Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.phxschools.org .

Phoenix Union High School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.pxu.org .

Queen Creek Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 24, Classes resume on Monday, March 27. Check the full school calendar at https://www.qcusd.org/calendar .

Riverside Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 6 to 10. Classes resume on Monday, March 13. Check the full school calendar at https://www.riversideelem.resdonline.org/Calendar .

Roosevelt Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.rsd66.org/calendar .

Saddle Mountain Unified School District

Spring break is from March 14 to 17. Classes resume on Tuesday, March 21. Check the full calendar at https://www.smusd90.org .

Scottsdale Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.susd.org .

Sentinel Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.sentinelesd.org/Calendar .

Tempe Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.tempeschools.org/about-us/calendar .

Tempe Union High School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Monday, March 20, is a professional development day for teachers and there's no school for students. Classes resume on Tuesday, March 21. Check the full school calendar at https://www.tempeunion.org .

Tolleson Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.tollesonschools.com .

Tolleson Union High School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.tuhsd.org/Calendar .

Union Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.unionesd.org .

Washington Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.wesdschools.org .

WEST-MEC

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.west-mec.edu .

Wickenburg Unified School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 16. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.wickenburgschools.org .

Wilson Elementary School District

Spring break is from March 13 to 17. Classes resume on Monday, March 20. Check the full school calendar at https://www.wsd.k12.az.us .

Renata Cló is a reporter on The Arizona Republic's K-12 education team. You can reach her at rclo@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @renataclo.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is spring break for Maricopa County schools? Check the full list