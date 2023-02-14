How to vote in the Phoenix City Council runoff election in March

Two Phoenix City Council races will be decided this March in an election that could shift the political balance of the council to the center .

The races are headed to a runoff election on March 14 after no candidate in District 6 or District 8 successfully garnered the majority of votes needed to win outright in November .

District 6 includes north-central Phoenix, Arcadia, the Biltmore area and Ahwatukee.

Councilmember Sal DiCiccio, who is term-limited, will be replaced in District 6 by either Kevin Robinson or Sam Stone . Stone is DiCiccio's former chief of staff. He received DiCiccio's endorsement. Robinson has the backing of Mayor Kate Gallego and Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari.

District 8 includes parts of downtown, south Phoenix and an area just east of downtown.

Councilmember Carlos Garcia is seeking reelection for his first full term. He is finishing the term of Gallego, who vacated her District 8 seat to run for mayor in 2018. Kesha Hodge Washington , a civil and commercial litigator the mayor's backs, is challenging Garcia.

The council is made up of the mayor, who serves at large, and eight members, who each represent a district. All council members are elected to four-year terms in non-partisan races. The elections are staggered. The mayor may serve up to two consecutive terms, and council members may serve up to three consecutive terms.

Here's what you need to know to vote in the March 14 runoff election.

Which Phoenix City Council district am I in?

City Council districts have different boundary lines than legislative or congressional districts. To determine whether you live in either District 6 or District 8, visit Phoenix's "Find My Council District" website .

If you don't live within either District 6 or District 8, you cannot vote in the March 14 election.

How to check your voter registration

The deadline to register to vote for the March 14 runoff election was Feb. 13.

Not sure if you're registered? Visit the Maricopa County Recorder's website to check your registration status. A helpful hint about your registration status is whether you received a publicity pamphlet. On Feb. 6, Phoenix mailed out pamphlets with information about the election to registered voters in District 6 and District 8.

To register for future elections, visit the Maricopa County Elections Department website .

Decide if you will vote early

If you're on the active early voting list, you will receive your ballot sometime after Feb. 15, when they're mailed out.

If you're not on the active early voting list and want an early ballot , you must send the Phoenix city clerk a signed, written request by 5 p.m. on March 3.

To check whether you're on the list for an early ballot, visit the Maricopa County Elections Department website .

Be sure to mail your early ballot by March 7. It won't be counted if the city doesn't receive it by March 14. You can also drop your early ballot off at Phoenix City Hall on the 15th floor between Feb. 15 and March 10. Early ballots can also be dropped off at one of the city's voting centers on March 11, 13 or 14.

You can also vote early in person at Phoenix City Hall. In-person early voting will be available from Feb. 15 through March 10 on the 15th floor. City Hall is at 200 W. Washington St.

To check the status of your early ballot, visit the Phoenix City Clerk website .

How to vote in person for Phoenix election

You can vote in person at several sites if you do not vote early. In-person balloting at voting centers will occur on three days in mid-March:

Saturday, March 11: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 13: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters should bring their driver's license, state-issued identification card or voter identification card.

Here's where you can vote in person:

Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave. Bethany Bible Church, 6060 N. Seventh Ave. Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4141 E. Thomas Road Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave. Eastlake Park Community Center, 1549 E. Jefferson St. Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Res. Ctr., 2405 E. Broadway Road South Mountain Community Center, 212 E. Alta Vista Road Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road Pecos Community Center, 17010 S. 48th St.

Important dates in Phoenix council election

Feb. 6: Publicity pamphlets mailed.

Publicity pamphlets mailed. Feb. 13: Deadline to register to vote.

Deadline to register to vote. Feb. 15: Early voting begins at City Hall. Early ballots mailed.

Early voting begins at City Hall. Early ballots mailed. March 10: Last day to vote early at City Hall.

Last day to vote early at City Hall. March 11, 13 and 14: Vote in person at voting centers.

Vote in person at voting centers. March 22: Election results will be finalized.

Don't know who to vote for? Here's info on the candidates

More information about the election is available on the Phoenix City Clerk website .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to vote in the Phoenix City Council runoff election in March