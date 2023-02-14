Lease revoked for Lafayette business where shots were fired on Feb. 4

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cupcake and Carats, Dominique Streeter's party-planning and party-hosting business, is gone from the strip mall in the 2400 block of State Street.

Michael McCord Jr.'s killing about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 5 might have started about 55 minutes earlier outside of Streeter's business, according to Streeter, who did not know if McCord was at the event she hosted.

"It was assumed that the altercation started at the event that was taking place," Streeter said Monday when called for comment about her business' closing and the shots fired late Feb. 4.

“Just like any business we have ups and downs,” Streeter said.

McCord suffered several gunshots in front of 3135 New London Court in Bay Pointe Apartments about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 5. Blood trails indicate he ran west from the shooting scene into the parking lot of adjacent Pheasant Run Apartments where he collapsed and died, according to residents of the apartment complex.

"It started here at her party," a store owner said last week about the investigation on State Street and McCord's killing at Bay Pointe Apartments near Concord Road and Brady Lane.

The morning of McCord's killing, police asked a store owner in that strip mall to come in about 8:30 a.m. so officers might review surveillance video — if the owner had any, the store owner said. The officer told that store owner that McCord's killing might have started in the parking lot, according to the store owner.

Officially, police said a car left a restaurant along Teal Road, drove north on 26th Street, which curves into State Street. About the time the car got near Streeter's business, it was struck by bullets, according to Lafayette police who reported finding shell casings just east of Cupcakes and Carats. The shell casings indicate the area where the shooter was standing when the shots were fired, police said.

Police, however, have not publicly linked the shooting near Streeter's business to McCord's killing a few miles southeast of the Streeter's business. Police have said that McCord was targeted and killed. They have said little else about the homicide or the investigation.

The shots fired in the area of Cupcakes and Carats didn't surprise some of the store owners that shared the strip mall with Streeter and her business.

"The clientele she had over there was very rough," store owners said, noting that trash littered the parking lot every Monday from her parties.

More than one store owners reported hearing arguing from Streeter's business and could smell marijuana smoke which wafted into other businesses.

Streeter denied that.

“No one smoked dope in my facility,” Streeter said, noting she would have fined the person smoking and ended the party.

The store owners, however, described the marijuana smoke coming through the drop-ceiling panels into the businesses. They also smelled it outside of the business from people partying in the parking lot, store owners said.

As for what went on in the parking lot, Streeter said, “People break rules wherever they go.”

That's no longer an issue, though.

State Street Property Management revoked Streeter's lease last week, and she's been evicted. Her sign over the building has been removed.

"Our landlord is the best landlord. I'm sure that he's given them warnings," one store owner said last week after Streeter's lease was revoked.

The Journal & Courier was unable to reach anyone from State Street Property Management for comment.

Store owners said Streeter's party events spilled into the parking lot at night because her storefront was not large enough to accommodate everyone inside.

The music was loud, rattling the large storefront glass windows. The smell of drugs hung in the air and the crowd was rough, store owners said.

One of Streeter's friends trying to fight against her losing her lease posted on Facebook, writing, "Ms. Streeter has stated multiple times that parties for adults who plan to have 'club style parties' are NOT ALLOWED! Only safe and family-like gatherings and kid parties.

"Whoever decides to be dishonest and have that kind of party should be liable, not the owner of cupcakes and carats," Streeter's friend posted.

Asked about the club-style parties, Streeter said they hosted children and family events, too, but she didn't deny that there was an event going on at her place at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 4 when the shots were fired.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.