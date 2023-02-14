White Castle's Valentine's Day experience is back in metro Phoenix. Reservations required

Looking for last-minute plans with your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? White Castle is bringing back its "fine-dining" experience from 4-9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Valentine's Day dinner has been a tradition at White Castle for more than 30 years, but was put on pause after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The celebration returns for the first time in three years on Tuesday.

The Valentine's Day experience at White Castle consists of the classic sliders paired with hostess seating, tableside service and romantic decorations.

What's on the White Castle Valentine's Day menu?

The Valentine's Day menu for dine-in customers remains the same with the exception of a new beverage option: Sprite Love Castle Potion, a mixture of lemon-lime soda, cherry and vanilla. The drink will only be available on Feb. 14.

For those who can't get a table, the restaurant is offering a Valentine's Day takeaway option called the Love Cube. The meal for two includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides and two small soft drinks and is only available while supplies last.

Reservations are required for White Castle's Valentine's day dinner

Diners can book reservations on OpenTable .

Details : 4-9 p.m. on Feb. 14. 9310 E. Via de Ventura, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. 614-228-5781, whitecastle.com .

