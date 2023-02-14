Who is on the Surprise City Council?

Surprise has six council members elected from geographical districts and a mayor who is elected by voters across the city.

In 2022, Surprise districts 1, 5 and 6 had elections for four-year terms on the council. District 1 had three candidates facing off for the seat, and the incumbents in districts 5 and 6 both ran unopposed.

Council members in Surprise serve staggered four-year terms.

Surprise Mayor Skip Hall: What to know about the man who has been mayor of Surprise since 2018

District 1: Nick Haney

Haney works as a firefighter and paramedic in Glendale. His district covers the northernmost portion of Surprise. While in high school, Haney was involved in the Surprise Youth Council and served as chair.

He took office in January 2023 and is serving a term that ends in 2026.

District 2: Aly Cline

Cline was first elected to the council in 2020. Before retiring in 2008, she worked in the financial services industry. Cline chairs the city’s boards and commissions selection committee and serves on the education committee. She is involved in several boards with the Maricopa Association of Governments, including those on human services and community initiatives and the domestic violence board.

Cline is serving a four-year term that expires in 2024.

District 3: Patrick Duffy

Duffy was appointed to the council in 2017, then elected in 2018 and again in 2020. Duffy is a financial adviser for First Financial Equity Corp. and worked part-time as a recreation leader for the city before he was appointed to the council. Duffy is a board member for Westmarc, the West Valley’s economic advocacy organization, and chairs the City Council subcommittees for performance evaluation of leaders and the tourism fund.

Duffy is serving a four-year term that expires in 2024.

District 4: Ken Remley

Remley was first elected to the Surprise City Council in 2016. Before serving on the council, he worked for more than 30 years in public accounting, including working as a chief financial officer. Remley now works as a licensed mortgage loan originator and income tax preparer. He also serves on the Salvation Army advisory board. Remley served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967.

Remley is serving a four-year term that expires in 2024.

District 5: Jack Hastings

Hastings was elected to the council in 2020 to serve a partial term and was reelected in 2022. Hastings is a teacher at Valley Vista High School. Hastings serves on the sports and tourism and community outreach, partnerships and grants subcommittees. He is chair of the education committee and serves as a member on the joint planning advisory council.

Hastings is serving a four-year term that expires in 2026.

District 6: Chris Judd

Judd, who serves as vice mayor, was first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Judd is a local business owner and manager. He is chair of the Surprise community outreach, partnerships and grants committee and a member of the audit committee. Judd is a member of the executive board for the White Tank Mountains Conservancy and the Maricopa Association of Governments economic development committee.

Judd is serving a four-year term that expires in 2026.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who is on the Surprise City Council?