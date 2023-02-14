Who is Surprise Mayor Skip Hall? What to know

Hall worked for several decades in the hospitality and real estate industries, including positions as vice president for a home builder and senior vice president of a hospitality company based in Japan.
Hall spent much of his career opening and operating restaurants and hotels.
Hall serves on Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council, the MAG Transportation Policy Committee, Greater Phoenix Economic Council Mayors and Managers, and Luke West Valley Council.
He is a Vietnam War veteran and received the Bronze Star for his service.
