Victim dies from injuries after being hit by U-Haul driver in Brooklyn ‘rampage’

One victim fell was thrown from his bike on this sidewalk after an out-of-control U-Haul driver struck him. The victim died from his injuries.

A 44-year-old man died Monday after being hit by the driver of a U-Haul truck, who wounded seven other people in Brooklyn, according to NYPD officials.

The victim was hit at 10:48 a.m. while riding an e-bike at the intersection of Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Police withheld the man's identity while his family was notified.

The force of the impact threw the cyclist onto the sidewalk, where he lay bleeding, according to several witnesses who described the chaotic scene . The man sustained injuries to his head and died at the hospital, NYPD officials said.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference Tuesday morning, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had been in contact with some of the man’s family members.

“He leaves behind children. He was a single father raising those children on his own,” Adams said. “Just a terrible tragedy.”

On Monday afternoon, authorities identified the driver of the U-Haul as 62-year-old Weng Sor . He was taken into custody by police in Red Hook.

Sor was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder, Chief of Detectives James Essig said Tuesday afternoon. He also had eight prior arrests dating back to 2002, all in Las Vegas, Essig said. No information about his legal representation was available right away.

The driver’s 48-minute erratic zigzag across Bay Ridge and Sunset Park caused terror throughout both neighborhoods as the suspect sped through red lights, drove the truck onto sidewalks, and blasted through bike lanes, according to several eyewitnesses. All told, the driver struck eight people between 10:17 a.m and 11:05 a.m.

The seven other victims were all men ranging from 30 to 66 years old, including one police officer, officials said. The other men were in stable condition after the crashes.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the attack as a “violent rampage” at a press conference Monday afternoon, but said that terrorism was not suspected in the case.

Sor's son told the Associated Press that Sor had a long history of mental illness and often stopped taking his prescribed medications. The Associated Press also reported that Sor spent time in prison for stabbing two people, including his own brother.

This story has been updated with comment from the mayor and information on the suspect's charges.