Mystery buyer shells out $21 million for West Palm Beach home

Just when you think real estate in Palm Beach County is starting to chill out like a choppy ocean calmed by an offshore breeze, you get slapped in the face with a zinger of a sale and a reality-defying flip and a moldy mansion that landed a seller in a $7.5 million world of hurt.

At the same time, rents are cooling from 2021's rocket ride (or should we say unidentified object at high altitude ride) but whether they're cooling fast enough and deep enough is still up in the air. We can't just have wealthy folks in Palm Beach County. We need regular workers (and real estate reporters) too.

So let's get right to it because The Dirt has learned through multiple sources and bosses and TikTok that our attention spans these days are as fleeting as those Valentine's Day chocolates left in that spot in the office where people put food that is bad for us.

Mansion near Mar-a-Lago has all kinds of leaks but not in a top secret kind of way

Everyone's had a little water damage. What do you expect? We're in the subtropics for goodness sake! Palm Beach County averages 60 inches of rain each year. But if you pay $33 million for a mansion in Palm Beach, you're probably expecting it to be buttoned up fairly tight. Not so at 200 Via Palma where Herbert J. and Jeanne S. Siegel said they got mold and a drippy air conditioning system with their lakefront estate.

Needless to say, they were a teeny ticked off. So was a jury

$21 million deal in West Palm Beach boggles minds and breaks record for single-family sale

When the deed for this $21 million sale in West Palm Beach showed up in official records, my first reaction was that it had to be for multiple lots. Sure, it's on the Lake Worth Lagoon and has 1.3 acres of land but $21 million? Really? This is West Palm Beach, emphasis on the west. Several Realtors had the same reaction. But the seller, who is a medical device business guru who grew up in West Palm Beach, assured that it was one of four lots on the Intracoastal that are part of a mini sub division he's been carving out over the past few years to some neighborhood griping.

There are a lot of ball bearings here, including the moving of two historic homes, and a mystery buyer whose intent for the property is unknown. Historic Prospect Park has its eyes on you whoever you are.

Whiplash mansion flip in Palm Beach by top fashion designer is another head scratcher

Seriously, Tommy Hilfiger? Did you ever even set foot inside the mansion you paid $36.85 million for in January before shoveling it back on the market for $47.9 million? Sure the home's not on the beach, but Hilfiger must have known that? Does he just have something against Maurice Fatio because the guy's a legendary architect and all.

Palm Beach Daily News luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz was the first to report the epic flip that had Hilfiger buy from longtime real estate agent and Palm Beach resident Lawrence Moens, who then relisted the house for Hilfiger this month.

How Antique Row got its name, and just because it's fun to look at old-timey photos

Remember that juicy yarn about the battle on the gilded Antique Row? There was a nugget of interest in there about when and how Antique Row became Antique Row. And in researching that nugget I came across a load of old photos from when the street was still a little, shall we say, mangy. This story comes with a photo gallery of those bygone days.

Rents cool off but they're still a struggle for many workers whose salaries can't keep up

Rent increases were lower last year than the breakneck rise seen in 2021 but, for the most part, they didn't go down. Tenants are stuck with the same high prices, and that's not all because of greedy landlords. Taxes and insurance went up, so everyone felt some kind of squeeze.

"I don't think people will stop moving to Florida," said Crystal Chen, a spokesperson for Zumper. "And because Miami has gotten so expensive, some neighboring cities like West Palm Beach might have to absorb some of that market."

