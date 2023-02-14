Open in App
West Palm Beach, FL
See more from this location?
Palm Beach Daily News

Mystery buyer shells out $21 million for West Palm Beach home

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbl5K_0kmpjO8r00

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

Just when you think real estate in Palm Beach County is starting to chill out like a choppy ocean calmed by an offshore breeze, you get slapped in the face with a zinger of a sale and a reality-defying flip and a moldy mansion that landed a seller in a $7.5 million world of hurt.

At the same time, rents are cooling from 2021's rocket ride (or should we say unidentified object at high altitude ride) but whether they're cooling fast enough and deep enough is still up in the air. We can't just have wealthy folks in Palm Beach County. We need regular workers (and real estate reporters) too.

So let's get right to it because The Dirt has learned through multiple sources and bosses and TikTok that our attention spans these days are as fleeting as those Valentine's Day chocolates left in that spot in the office where people put food that is bad for us.

Mansion near Mar-a-Lago has all kinds of leaks but not in a top secret kind of way

Everyone's had a little water damage. What do you expect? We're in the subtropics for goodness sake! Palm Beach County averages 60 inches of rain each year. But if you pay $33 million for a mansion in Palm Beach, you're probably expecting it to be buttoned up fairly tight. Not so at 200 Via Palma where Herbert J. and Jeanne S. Siegel said they got mold and a drippy air conditioning system with their lakefront estate.

Needless to say, they were a teeny ticked off. So was a jury

$21 million deal in West Palm Beach boggles minds and breaks record for single-family sale

When the deed for this $21 million sale in West Palm Beach showed up in official records, my first reaction was that it had to be for multiple lots. Sure, it's on the Lake Worth Lagoon and has 1.3 acres of land but $21 million? Really? This is West Palm Beach, emphasis on the west. Several Realtors had the same reaction. But the seller, who is a medical device business guru who grew up in West Palm Beach, assured that it was one of four lots on the Intracoastal that are part of a mini sub division he's been carving out over the past few years to some neighborhood griping.

There are a lot of ball bearings here, including the moving of two historic homes, and a mystery buyer whose intent for the property is unknown. Historic Prospect Park has its eyes on you whoever you are.

Whiplash mansion flip in Palm Beach by top fashion designer is another head scratcher

Seriously, Tommy Hilfiger? Did you ever even set foot inside the mansion you paid $36.85 million for in January before shoveling it back on the market for $47.9 million? Sure the home's not on the beach, but Hilfiger must have known that? Does he just have something against Maurice Fatio because the guy's a legendary architect and all.

Palm Beach Daily News luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz was the first to report the epic flip that had Hilfiger buy from longtime real estate agent and Palm Beach resident Lawrence Moens, who then relisted the house for Hilfiger this month.

How Antique Row got its name, and just because it's fun to look at old-timey photos

Remember that juicy yarn about the battle on the gilded Antique Row? There was a nugget of interest in there about when and how Antique Row became Antique Row. And in researching that nugget I came across a load of old photos from when the street was still a little, shall we say, mangy. This story comes with a photo gallery of those bygone days.

Rents cool off but they're still a struggle for many workers whose salaries can't keep up

Rent increases were lower last year than the breakneck rise seen in 2021 but, for the most part, they didn't go down. Tenants are stuck with the same high prices, and that's not all because of greedy landlords. Taxes and insurance went up, so everyone felt some kind of squeeze.

"I don't think people will stop moving to Florida," said Crystal Chen, a spokesperson for Zumper. "And because Miami has gotten so expensive, some neighboring cities like West Palm Beach might have to absorb some of that market."

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
No, the Mai-Kai Restaurant isn’t reopening in June
Oakland Park, FL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Privacy, luxury touted as selling points for $5.4 million-plus homes west of Delray
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Much of Lake Park can trace its family to Haiti. Now its mayor is Haitian, too.
Lake Park, FL18 hours ago
Boynton Beach man, 18, dies in late night shooting at West Palm Beach's Howard Park
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Roach issue found in South Florida Publix deli
Coral Springs, FL13 hours ago
What to know about this weekend's Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
FuelFest returns for second-year extravaganza at South Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Five takeaways Boynton Beach residents should know from marathon commission meeting that wrapped up at 1:40 a.m.
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
The most affordable place to buy a beach house in Florida in 2023
Deerfield Beach, FL3 days ago
Welcome, Lili! Baby chimp is Lion County Safari's newest addition
Loxahatchee, FL2 days ago
Ground-breaking ceremony held for new retail, dining project in Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Jupiter divers who freed sharks, destroyed angler's gear avoid harshest penalties
Jupiter, FL3 days ago
Best Restaurants With Waterfront Views | Singer Island, Florida
Palm Beach Gardens, FL4 days ago
New Boca Raton Restaurant Already Cited For Health Issues
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Man Throws 4-Year-Old at Bus Terminal, Claims Antisemitism Justification
Tamarac, FL9 hours ago
Person found dead in canal bank
Loxahatchee, FL2 days ago
Police: Man targeted in fatal shooting at Howard Park
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
SunFest 2023 features Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, Jack Johnson, but no fireworks, art show
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach has become ‘Wall Street South’
West Palm Beach, FL6 days ago
Man indicted for murder 3 years after Boynton shooting killed college student riding in car
Boynton Beach, FL9 hours ago
Shooting victim drives into Hollywood auto mechanic shop for help
Hollywood, FL3 days ago
Deerfield Beach Food Inspections The Clean Restaurants With No Violations
Deerfield Beach, FL4 days ago
Florida woman, 85, killed in alligator attack
Fort Pierce, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy