'The Bachelor' Recap: Iowa native Mercedes Northup avoids The Bahamas drama

What happened? "The Bachelor" brought the heat in The Bahamas, but more drama between two of the women causes Zach to have Insta-doubts and after another shocking revelation, the tech exec takes matters into his own hands. Northup avoided the conflict and warmed up to another unsteady week with more screen time (except with Zach) on this season. Mr. Right Reasons made a big move and bonded with a few of the women more than others.

Kiss counter: 20 kisses or more. With Zach, it is hard not to lose count.

Five things Iowa's Mercedes Northup said out of context:

"Wait no, for real?"

"Bahamas, here we come."

"And you heard her say that?"

"No way! What?"

"What a beautiful place for a one-on-one."

Final thoughts: The Bahamas might be a beautiful place for a one-one-date, but Northup needs one.

Winner of the week: A tie – Davia saying "had" and Mercedes as Jesse clinked the champagne glass.

Loser of the week: Anastasia

Spoiler alert: Northup received a rose from Zach in a lemon-colored cutout dress during the rose ceremony.

What's to come: More drama, per usual, in London. Mercedes twerking.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at the Des Moines Register and an avid fan of 'The Bachelor.' Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.