Country stars The Chicks play the Iowa State Fair Grandstand this summer

The Iowa State Fair is on a roll, announcing new concerts for the 2023 Grandstand. Next up, 13-time Grammy Award-winning country stars The Chicks. The singers behind “Long Time Gone,” “Wide Open Spaces” and “You Were Mine” embark on a world tour that starts in Norway and lands in Des Moines on Aug. 19.

The Chicks — sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer along with Natalie Maines — came on the music scene in 1998 when they released “Wide Open Spaces.” Since, they won six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous Country Music Association Awards, among many other accolades.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper, known for “Steal My Kisses” and “Another Lonely Day,” opens for The Chicks.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go for $60 to $125 and go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at iowastatefair.org or by phone at 800-514-3849.

The Iowa State Fair already announced three other shows: For King + County with special guest We The Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 10; Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee on Friday, Aug. 11; and Eric Church with special guest Jackson Dean on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.