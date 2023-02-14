Waverly boys basketball solely atop CAAC Blue after dominant win over Okemos

Waverly, coming off a tough defeat to East Lansing this past Friday, still controlled its own fate for the CAAC Blue regular-season crown.

And Monday's game against co-leading Okemos was one the Warriors needed if they wanted to hang another banner.

A hot start gave Waverly the momentum, and the Warriors led the entire way in dominating fashion to take down Okemos, 72-53. The loss avenges a loss to the Wolves from earlier in the season and vaults Waverly into sole possession of first place in the league with just three league contests remaining.

"I was really pleased and the guys played really hard and with a lot of energy," Waverly coach Rod Watts said. "I don't think we had that the first time, but taking that loss early got them really focused for this game tonight."

Senior Deunte Phifer had 23 points — 17 in the first half — to go along with seven rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Warriors.

Senior forward Darrius Welch had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists and senior guard Deonte Roberts had 12 points and four steals. Guard Nassan Jackson was a big lift offensively, pouring in 16 points.

Phifer has been hot for Waverly recently, and his scoring and playmaking on the offensive end is critical to the Warriors' success down the line.

"It's huge when he's locked in the way he was and he's distributing the ball and looking for his own shot," Watts said. "He started the season out like that and then midway point he kind of fell off, but now he's a lot more focused and locked in like we need him."

Okemos was led by freshman K.J. Torbert's 14 points, and Brandon Pruitt and Collin Alexander each had 10 points for the Wolves.

Defensively, Waverly consistently put Okemos in vulnerable positions with the basketball and forced a number of turnovers — something it used to help get back into the previous matchup with the Wolves, a narrow seven-point defeat after Okemos had led by double digits most of the way.

"We wanted to get this win back, and we've been going aggressive against each other all weekend, and since we lost at their place we really had to have this one," Phifer said.

Waverly (12-5) will host Grand Ledge on Friday, while Okemos (13-3) will tentatively play at East Lansing on Wednesday. Word on whether that game will be rescheduled due to the events on Michigan State's campus Monday evening has not been announced.

If the game is moved, Okemos would next have Holt at home on Friday.

