Patient rights group says Lafayette hospitals aren't complying with cost transparency rule

A patient rights group accused Lafayette’s two major medical centers of violating a new federal rule on price transparency – and only around a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S. are following the rule, according to a report.

The group Patients Rights Advocate, a nonprofit that focuses on healthcare cost transparency, released a semi-annual report last week showing that less than a quarter of 2,000 hospitals the organization reviewed were fully compliant with the federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule, which was put into place in January of 2021.

The rule requires that hospitals post prices on their websites and provide cost estimate tools for various services. The PRA report included reviews of 25 Louisiana medical centers. Six were marked as compliant.

Two of Acadiana’s largest hospitals – the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center – were included in the report, and both were marked as noncompliant in the eyes of Patient Rights Advocate.

Neither Our Lady of Lourdes or Ochsner Lafayette General has been cited by the federal government for breaking the rule. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Studies said it would begin auditing a selection of U.S. hospitals for compliance in January 2021, but it’s unknown if either Lafayette medical center has been audited.

According to the report, many of the hospitals marked as non-compliant had some of the information mandated by the rule, but not all of it. For example, around half of all the reviewed hospitals had price information for all third-party payers the hospital accepted, and many “posted their files in obscure locations on their websites,” the report said.

The report had 11 total benchmarks the hospitals had to meet to be marked as compliant, though only ten of those applied to most of the Louisiana hospitals included. Our Lady of Lourdes and Ochsner Lafayette General both checked eight of the ten boxes. Both were listed as non-compliant for not having a complete standard charge file and not listing charges for all payers and plans accepted.

According to the report, Ochsner Lafayette General’s pricing transparency page does meet many of the rule’s requirements, including information on pricing estimates, a breakdown of service charges for each facility and other financial assistance policies. In a statement, Stephanie Wells, the system vice president of revenue cycle for Ochsner Health, said the system is working to improve the system.

“Ochsner Health cares for our patients’ healthcare and financial needs,” Wells said. “Ochsner is continually updating systems to provide transparency and empower patients to better understand their costs for care, as required by CMS.”

Our Lady of Lourdes also has a pricing transparency page with many of the elements required by the rule, including estimate information, average costs and other billing policies.

Alexandra Deiro Stubbs, the director of public relations for the Franciscan Ministries of Our Lady Health System, said all FMOLHS centers are routinely checked for compliance with federal laws and have always been deemed compliant.

“Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System believes in making healthcare accessible for all patients, which is why we created an easy-to-navigate, online space dedicated to price transparency back in 2019,” Stubbs said in a statement. “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services routinely and consistently evaluate these sites and have deemed all to be fully compliant with the requirements of federal law. As a Catholic Health System committed to serving every patient, we also offer financial assistance and counseling for those who are uninsured or underinsured. We invite anyone interested in finding more information to visit FMOLHS.org.”