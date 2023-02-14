Kentucky chef reaches big accomplishments in culinary world

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — It may seem odd. A chef without a restaurant. However, Sam Fore has managed to make a name for herself with her Southern-style Sri Lankan cuisine.

“I like to describe Sri Lankan food as the love child between the best flavors of Indian food and Thai food,” Fore said.

Fore first found fame from her local pop-up, Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites. Now, she’s a national name, competing on the Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay”, and more recently, a semifinalist for one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary arts.

“This is just a massive honor, but it is definitely a shock,” said Fore. “My business started in a tent on the Northside. I don’t think anyone had any idea that a James Beard nomination was even on the horizon. It’s like the Oscars of food.”

Fore won’t know if she’s a finalist for the award until next month. In the meantime, she’s keeping busy, planning to open her first brick-and-mortar restaurant this summer. After years on the road, she’s ready to cook in her own kitchen, choosing to stay right here in the Bluegrass.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

The Tuk Tuk Snack Shop will serve her signature spices and fan favorites to-go. A decision she said she made because of the pandemic.

Fore said she’ll start looking for a strong staff in a few months and wants to focus on creating a collaborative kitchen. Drawing inspiration from the restaurants she loves, right here in her old Kentucky home, it’ll be a place where sous-chefs can learn, and everyone is encouraged to dish out their ideas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.