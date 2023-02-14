Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
NBC New York

Nikki Haley Enters Race for President as First Major Challenger to Trump for the Republican Nomination

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBCDawn Kopecki,CNBC,

9 days ago
Born and raised in South Carolina, Haley noted how her Indian parents made her "different" from most other Americans. Her parentage made her the nation's...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Four New Criminal Charges
New York City, NY10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy