Let’s live Martin Luther King’s lessons on justice and peace all year | Opinion

A few weeks ago, our nation observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday that’s been in place for just shy of four decades. As is the custom, schoolchildren enjoyed a day off from classes and the majority of businesses were closed.

Many of my friends went about their daily lives, some grateful for a break from work, using the bonus hours to catch up on items left unchecked on the previous weekend’s to-do list. Others clocked in as though there were no holiday, while a small handful participated in a drop-in service activity.

As I looked at my own monthly calendar, crowded with the scribbles, appointments, and reminders familiar to many Americans, I was struck by how easy it is to overlook Dr. King’s courageous message of justice and love even when we have a day set apart in his honor.

Dr. King’s brilliant writing was shared across social media on what’s commonly known as MLK Day, but I wondered how long any of his words will stick in our minds for the rest of the month, much less the rest of the year. What does it mean to truly revere and uphold ideas that cannot be confined to a mere 24 hours of time off?

Indifference looks the other way

Dr. King wrote, “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”

More painful than silence, perhaps, is indifference, being so focused on our own lives that we blissfully ignore our neighbor most of the time unless there is a day set apart where we feel compelled to act. I’ve heard it said that indifference is really the opposite of love, not hatred, because to hate something you have a relationship with it.

Therefore, indifference, the refusal to even care, is the most brutal response to the outcry for justice among our brothers and sisters. Indifference looks the other way, and yet I’m afraid that as a whole we are found guilty of indifference far more often than we are seen engaging in relationship on a daily basis.

What have we done for peace?

Martin Luther King Day should be a touchstone for our progress in fighting for equality, establishing relationship, and celebrating diversity instead of a one-off day of service or, worse, just a day to sleep in. It’s fitting, therefore, that on this day we should take stock of how well we are really caring for those around us and how committed we are making our nation an equitable one for all. We might ask, “How have I advocated for peace in the past year? Where do I feel called to serve in the year to come?”

Loving our brothers and sisters well isn’t something we should do on prescribed days of the year. Instead, it is a practice we commit to at the dawn of every day. The dreams of Dr. King, yet to come true for so many in our country, are visions that must be at the forefront of our lives and work on a daily basis, knowing there can be no real equality for anyone until there is equality for everyone.

As a world, we are not quite there yet, but by assessing, practicing, and prioritizing the advancement of justice each day we can build a better tomorrow for ourselves and our children one step at a time. To be sure, we won’t always get it right, but I’m confident that by committing to Dr. King’s vision daily and continuing to engage in dialogue and action to promote equality we will make great strides toward his vision.

