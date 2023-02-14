Open in App
South Carolina State
South Carolina Democrats plan to announce bill protecting choice

By Steven Ruffing,

9 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina Democrats plan to announce a bill on Tuesday in their latest efforts to protect a woman’s right to an abortion in South Carolina.

S.C. House Democrats, led by Rep. Spencer Wetmore, will hold a press conference announcing the details of the bill to protect choice.

A spokesperson for the House Democrats describes the bill as a comprehensive piece of legislation that includes “protections for in vitro fertilization and birth control as well as reproductive freedom.”

It’s the latest response from Democrats in the state regarding H. 3774 known as the “ Human Life Protection Act .”

On Feb. 7, the human Life Protection Act passed through the House Judiciary Committee.

That bill would ban abortion from conception with exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or threats to the life and health of the mother.

The South Carolina House Democratic Caucus is set to hold the press conference Tuesday at Noon at the state house in Columbia.

