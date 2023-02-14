Open in App
North Little Rock, AR
The Chicks hit Simmons Bank Arena for July show

By Chris Counts,

9 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Chicks will be making a July stop in North Little Rock during their world tour.

The Chicks, with special guests Wild Rivers, are set to perform at the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons set July show at Simmons Bank Arena

The Chicks, previously known as Dixie Chicks, have been going strong since 1995 with chart-topping hits like “Wide Open Spaces”, “Taking the Long Way”, “Shut Up and Sing”, “Gaslighter” and “Fly.”

Country duo Brooks and Dunn bringing tour to Simmons Bank Arena

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. and are available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

