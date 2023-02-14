MSU shooting: Police ID suspect and three victims who were killed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police held a fourth press conference Tuesday morning where they revealed the name of the suspect in the deadly shooting.

In total, there are eight known victims, with three being pronounced dead and five more in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital. The three people who were killed have been identified by MSU Police as Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Alexandria Verner of Clawson, and Arielle Anderson, a junior also from Grosse Pointe.

All three people who were killed were MSU students and all five who were injured were also students.

MSU Police also named the suspect in this incident as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. A search warrant was executed at a home connected to the suspect, but Rozman did not share the address.

The shelter-in-place was lifted Tuesday night when police said the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Interim Deputy Chief of MSU Police Chris Rozman provided a recap of the event and a few new details Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Rozman said there was an ‘overwhelming police response’ after the original call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

We learned today two of the people who were killed in the incident were at Berkey Hall.

Rozman said Tuesday that it was a caller tip that led to police tracking down the suspect.

Police did not have any additional information on the weapon that was used, but said a weapon was recovered.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Michigan State alumni, led off the press conference alongside numerous other leaders from across the state, including Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Whitmer said she spoke to President Joe Biden last night and he sent his support for whatever the community needs.

The governor said we as a nation cannot continue to go on with what she called a “uniquely American problem.”

“Words are not good enough. We must act and we will,” Whitmer said.

Rep. Slotkin used her time in front of the microphone to thank the law enforcement agencies from across the state who helped and also highlighted the cruel reality of the Oxford shooting happening just 15 months ago. Slotkin said there was video circulating of a student being escorted out of their dorm in an Oxford Strong sweatshirt.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon both spoke as well and shared resources the cities have available.

Next up was Denny Martin, interim president at Sparrow Hospital. Martin was moved to tears while he shared details of the five people who were injured. Martin couldn’t share any details on the victims, but said four of the five people who were brought to the hospital required surgery.

MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff announced that classes will be canceled until Monday morning but other campus activities will resume after the 48 hours have passed. Only essential staff will be on campus.

You can find significantly more information on the story below.

