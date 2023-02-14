Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
Hardest year of business isn’t slowing down Little Shop of Flowers on hectic Valentine’s Day

By Taylor Maresca,

9 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is one of the busiest days of the year, and the team at Little Shop of Flowers in the Market Common is ready for the rush.

Little Shop of Flowers has been in Myrtle Beach for 15 years, and owner Kelly Byers said Valentine’s Day is the most last-minute holiday she sees all year.

“You’ve got everyone in America wanting flowers, vases, balloons, teddy bears on one day,” Byers said. “One day to make it happen.”

That means from the moment the shop opens there is a revolving door of lovers getting last-minute flowers for their sweethearts. Behind the scenes, the day of love can be a stressful one.

“I will say we always have a really good time,” Byers said. “Definitely high stress, but we always come out of here having a really good time.”

Times are good with the team, but things have been slow on the back end. In fact, Byers said this has been the hardest year the shop has had since opening 15 years ago.

“Inventory has been definitely hard this year,” Byers said. “It’s been different since COVID. We’ve had to use some other people and some of the resources, but we’re definitely getting it done. It’s been harder this year than our previous years.”

They are a small team in the shop. This year, they are using technology to help them get all of their deliveries done.

“DoorDash is actually an awesome resource,” Byers said. “That’s definitely a resource that we haven’t used until the last couple of years, but there’s usually dashers lined up to get the flowers where they need to be.”

As far as getting your hands on red roses for Valentine’s Day, shoppers have to act fast. Byers said they are the first flower to sell out each year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

