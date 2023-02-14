Change location
See more from this location?
South Carolina State
NBC Philadelphia
Nikki Haley Enters Race for President as First Major Challenger to Trump for the Republican Nomination
By Kevin Breuninger,CNBCDawn Kopecki,CNBC,9 days ago
By Kevin Breuninger,CNBCDawn Kopecki,CNBC,9 days ago
Born and raised in South Carolina, Haley noted how her Indian parents made her "different" from most other Americans. Her parentage made her the nation's...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0