Tempe water rates increase March 1

The owners of a typical single-family homes in Tempe will see their water rates increase more than $3 per month beginning in March.

The Tempe City Council approved the water adjustments in January following a study of rates, officials said.

The hike of $3.29 is estimated for homeowners who use 8,000 gallons of water monthly, according to a city release.

Water and wastewater services are funded through an enterprise fund, not taxes.

“That means the city must analyze existing and future projected costs and revenues to determine if changes to the rate structure are needed,” officials said.

Every two years, Tempe contracts with a consultant to identify the future revenue and expenses through a rate study.

The goal of the rate study is to identify if any adjustments to rates, fees and charges are needed to maintain the financial stability of the utility, according to the release.

For questions, contact the city’s customer services office from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 480-350-8361.