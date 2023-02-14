Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Missouri

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers are in need of a win after losing its last three games and five of the last six overall.

The slide has caused Auburn to fall all the way out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Tigers will have a chance to get back to their winning ways Tuesday night when they welcome the Missouri Tigers to Neville Arena.

Auburn is coming off a tough week, they were unable to get revenge over the Texas A&M Aggies last Tuesday, falling 83-78 in College Station, Texas. They returned to Neville Arena Saturday with a chance to upset the Alabama Crimson Tide but were unable to hold on, losing 77-69.

Missouri is coming to the Plains with plenty of momentum after upsetting the Tennessee Volunteers with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot in Knoxville.

Here is everything you need to know before you place a bet on the game.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn -6.5

Over-under: 150.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

AUBURN

Chance Westry Knee Out for the season

MISSOURI

Ronnie DeGray III Knee Out until late February

Tre Gomillion Groin Out until late February

Isiaih Mosley Undisclosed Questionable for Tuesday’s game

Advice and Prediction

Auburn has been in nearly each of their last six games but has picked up just one win in that stretch. The Tigers need to pick up a win Saturday and will have a tough challenge in Missouri.

Both of these teams received votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll but Auburn will have an advantage with the game being in Neville Arena.

Expect Auburn to come out locked in and motivated to stop their slide and secure the win but not by enough to cover the 6.5-point spread.