North Little Rock, AR
FOX 16 News

The Chicks hit Simmons Bank Arena for July show

By Chris Counts,

9 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Chicks will be making a July stop in North Little Rock during their world tour.

The Chicks, with special guests Wild Rivers, are set to perform at the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.

The Chicks, previously known as Dixie Chicks, have been going strong since 1995 with chart-topping hits like “Wide Open Spaces”, “Taking the Long Way”, “Shut Up and Sing”, “Gaslighter” and “Fly.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. and are available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com .

