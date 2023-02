Happy Valentine's Day, cuties. Whether you're celebrating solo, with friends, or with a partner, I hope you get a kick out of these funny, festive tweets. 🫶

1.

valentine's day shopping for men is so hard.. what do yall like besides other girls pics?? @Noorthevirgo 11:54 PM - 05 Feb 2023

2.

will you be my valentine or at least marry me @wnbagirlfriend 07:52 PM - 11 Feb 2023

3.

My son Charles just said “mommy I might need $20” I’m like okay what do you need it for? He goes “for a Valentine’s Day gift.” I’m like okay what are you going to buy? He says “I’m not buying anything I’m giving 4 girls $5” LMFAOOOOOOOOO boy get out my face seriously. @uniqueblessed 11:44 PM - 10 Feb 2023

4.

I love Valentine’s Day because I love Love! This surprises many, as I also love Hate. @glamdemon2004 04:47 PM - 14 Feb 2022

5.

Last week i was shopping for $200 lingerie to wear on Valentine’s Day for a man who is now blocked @hannaemilyy 05:33 PM - 30 Jan 2022

6.

7.

im confused on why my man ain’t ask me to be his valentine yet @xmiyahh 02:05 AM - 22 Jan 2023

8.

For the past 20 years I've received a Valentines card from the same secret admirer. So I was pretty upset when I didn't get one this year. First my granny dies and now this. @colmflynnire 08:57 AM - 14 Feb 2022

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

I am so excited for Valentine's Day bc I work and I'm gonna tell all my customers that my "boyfriend dumped me" so I "decided to cover another girl's shift" and I'm gonna get so many pity tips @holy_schnitt 06:34 PM - 13 Feb 2018

14.

15.

wanted to ask this guy out on a date for valentine's so i texted him if he was free friday & he replied "why do you ask do you need a distraction hahaha." are men stupid? are they born stupid? do they go to school & learn how to be stupid? just straight up stupid? i hate it here @jasminericegirl 04:17 AM - 13 Feb 2020

16.

The most toxic couple you know posting to IG on Valentines Day like: @SopranosWorld 05:01 PM - 05 Feb 2023

17.

how can my manager ask who’s single and ask them all to work valentines day 😂😂 @hannakaleem 11:55 AM - 10 Feb 2021

18.

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. @iamcardib 07:49 PM - 11 Feb 2021

19. And...

valentine’s day in elementary was 10x better than what it is now @greyseeyaa 07:23 AM - 13 Jan 2021

Happy Valentine's Day! ❤️ Spread the love and follow these funny people!