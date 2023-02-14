'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey says viewers angry over LGBTQ+ characters are 'gonna have to get used to it'

LGBTQ+ characters are a key part of the franchise, as those who've played "The Last of Us Part II" will already know. And leading star Bella Ramsey recently explained to GQ that viewers angry over LGBTQ+ representation will just "have to get used to it."
She said: "I know people will think what they want to think. But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out."
The "Game of Thrones" alum explained that the backlash doesn't worry her, as she added: "I'm not particularly anxious about it. It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."
In the same interview, Ramsey clarified her own identity as nonbinary but also said she has no issue with using she/her pronouns. The actor talked about how she wore a chest binder for most of the show's production.
The British star also touched on what she's excited about for season two, noting Ellie's relationship with fellow survivor, Dina, in "Part II."
She said: "There are a few bits with Ellie on her own, probably, but I like the fact that she also has [Dina] now."
Ramsey went on to say that although she's nervous about returning for season two, she's also "so excited."
She said: "I mean, season one really was the best year of my life," she said. "As the episodes come out, [they] bring back such good memories. I am nervous, of course. [But] I'm so excited to get the chance to do that again."
