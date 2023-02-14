Open in App
Darke County, OH
At least 1 injured in 2-car crash at Darke County

By WHIO Staff,

9 days ago
At least one person was injured in a two-car crash at Darke County early Tuesday morning.

Multiple crews responded to the intersection of state Route 722 and 726 at around 6:40 a.m. after hearing reports of a multi-vehicle crash, Darke County Dispatch told News Center 7.

New Madison Medics were dispatched to the scene to care for the injured, dispatch confirmed. There were no transports at the time of questioning.

We will update this story as we learn more.

