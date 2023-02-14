Open in App
Mount Laurel, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Mount Laurel Farmers Market Announces Opening Date for 2023, Seeks Vendors

By Kristin Antonello,

10 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Exciting news for lovers of all things local! The Mount Laurel Farmers Market has announced its opening date for the 2023 season.

The 2023 Mount Laurel Farmers Market will open the season on Sunday, June 4 and is scheduled to run every Sunday through October 15 from 10AM to 2PM. The Market is located outdoors at 118 Creek Road, behind Creek Mercantile off of Conestoga Road.

This year, the Market will be teaming up with Rancocas Woods Events and Shops to host several special events during regular market hours, including beer gardens and a summer bazaar.

Market organizers are currently accepting applications for vendors including farmers, bakers, cooks and creators. To apply, e-mail rwlocalmarket@gmail.com or message the Market on Facebook @rwlocalmarket.

This season will be the Mount Laurel Farmers Market's second year. For the weekly vendor listing, follow the Market's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rwlocalmarket/.

Read More Local Mount Laurel, NJ News

MORE: Mount Laurel Celebrates Opening Day of First Farmers Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0tpU_0kmmTxnT00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mount Laurel, NJ newsLocal Mount Laurel, NJ
MLPD Looking for Best Buy Shoplifter Who Stole Bose Equipment
Mount Laurel, NJ1 day ago
Investigation Continues into 2005 Disappearance of Mount Laurel Woman, Boyfriend
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Utility Work to Close Part of Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ22 hours ago
Public Hearing for Mahopac/Carmel Smoke Shops
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago
Tractor Trailer Truck takes out trees along Belvidere Road during school hours
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Choosing Sides: Somerville Forum Examines Loyalties of NJ Colonists
Somerville, NJ21 hours ago
The Elizabeth Housing Authority Among Several Agencies  in New Jersey to Receive Millions in Funding for Modernization and Administration Enhancements
Elizabeth, NJ23 hours ago
Winter Weather May Hit Parsippany Area Today - Wednesday February 22nd
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ2 days ago
Springfield Mayor Capodice: Keeping Taxes Low 'a Substantial Hurdle'
Springfield Township, NJ2 days ago
Bernards Township school board accepts music teacher's resignation
Bernards, NJ2 days ago
Burlington County Woman Practiced Law Without a License, Stole $100K From Employer
Evesham Township, NJ1 day ago
Sparta Police, Area Law Enforcement Catch Burglars After Extensive Search
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago
Piscataway Muslim Center to Host Interfaith Symposium: Reject Racism, Embrace Equality
Piscataway Township, NJ14 hours ago
Sparta Board of Education to Discuss Book Challenged for Inappropriate Content at Thursday's Meeting
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Advances Past Long Branch, 76-64, in Sectional Quarterfinals
South Brunswick Township, NJ20 hours ago
Grand Jury Clears Hillsborough Cop in Shooting Death of Man with Sword
Hillsborough Township, NJ1 day ago
Local Father Saved by Children and Police while having a Heart Attack
New Brunswick, NJ23 hours ago
21-Year-Old Barnegat Man Arrested on Attempted Burglary and Criminal Trespass
Barnegat Township, NJ2 days ago
Sparta High School Announces 2022-2023 Second Marking Period Honor Rolls
Sparta Township, NJ21 hours ago
Boys Basketball: Hillsborough Knocks Columbia Out of States, 48-41
Hillsborough Township, NJ15 hours ago
NJSIAA Boys Basketball: Weehawken Rallies Past Wood-Ridge, 60-47
Weehawken, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy