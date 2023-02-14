Mount Laurel Farmers Market Announces Opening Date for 2023, Seeks Vendors

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Exciting news for lovers of all things local! The Mount Laurel Farmers Market has announced its opening date for the 2023 season.

The 2023 Mount Laurel Farmers Market will open the season on Sunday, June 4 and is scheduled to run every Sunday through October 15 from 10AM to 2PM. The Market is located outdoors at 118 Creek Road, behind Creek Mercantile off of Conestoga Road.

This year, the Market will be teaming up with Rancocas Woods Events and Shops to host several special events during regular market hours, including beer gardens and a summer bazaar.

Market organizers are currently accepting applications for vendors including farmers, bakers, cooks and creators. To apply, e-mail rwlocalmarket@gmail.com or message the Market on Facebook @rwlocalmarket.

This season will be the Mount Laurel Farmers Market's second year. For the weekly vendor listing, follow the Market's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rwlocalmarket/.

