99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Locate 16-Year-Old in Housing Complex Suffering from Gunshot Wound

9 days ago

The Lafayette Police Department was called out to the 1600 block of Simcoe Street around 9:43 pm on Monday, February 13 due to a shooting in progress.

Once officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered life-saving measures to the victim until emergency personnel arrived. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are actively working this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

