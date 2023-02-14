Change location
East Lansing, MI
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
3 people are killed at Michigan State University and the gunman is dead, police say
By Ayana ArchieJames Doubek,10 days ago
A gunman shot and killed three people and injured five others on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night before fatally shooting himself, police...
