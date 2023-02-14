Open in App
Are the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics the teams to beat this season post-deadline?

By Celtics Wire,

10 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the dust from the 2023 NBA trade deadline has finally started to settle a bit, can we say with any degree of certainty which teams are most likely to emerge from their respective conferences to play in the 2023 NBA Finals? The Phoenix Suns made an absolutely massive splash by trading for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, and the Boston Celtics made just a small deal to bring on Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala.

Yet both seem to be seen as the favorites to face off in the summer on the league’s biggest stage. Are their other potential challengers?

What would a Celtics – Suns finals be like if it does end up happening?

To try and get a handle on all of the above, “Pardon The Interruption’s” Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon discussed where they see Boston and Phoenix come the 2023 postseason.

