Change location
See more from this location?
New Jersey State
YAHOO!
NJ man sentenced in 'devastating' grandparent scam that preyed on older Rhode Islanders
By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal,10 days ago
By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal,10 days ago
A New Jersey man accused of defrauding older Rhode Islanders in a so-called "grandparent scam" was ordered to serve 30 months in prison Monday. "This...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0