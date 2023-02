jacksonprogress-argus.com

Commentary: Greta Thunberg: How should global leaders use trillions of dollars to combat climate change? By Greta Thunberg, Los Angeles Times, 9 days ago

By Greta Thunberg, Los Angeles Times, 9 days ago

We cannot just buy, invest or build our way out of the climate and environmental crisis. Nevertheless, money is still very much at the heart ...