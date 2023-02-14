jacksonprogress-argus.com

Commentary: Your tax dollars for their private school? More and more states are saying yes By Rekha Basu, Los Angeles Times, 9 days ago

By Rekha Basu, Los Angeles Times, 9 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you’re attuned to the culture wars, you know that parental rights and anti-wokeness in education are powerful political messages now.... ...