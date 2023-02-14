Change location
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 13, 2023
By HSSN Staff,9 days ago
High schools
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Armstrong 76, Indiana 44
Beaver 61, Mars 58
Burgettstown 56, South Side 53
Butler at Gateway, ppd.
Central Valley 55, Mohawk 53
Cornell 50, Freedom 47
Eden Christian 73, Freeport 70
Keystone Oaks 70, Bethel Park 56
Knoch 56, Shady Side Academy 53
McKeesport 66, Fox Chapel 61
Mt. Lebanon 72, Moon 49
Neighborhood Academy at Harvest Baptist Academy, (n)
Neshannock 75, Laurel 48
New Castle 72, Berlin-BrothersValley 43
Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 45
Penn Hills 73, West Mifflin 49
Peters Township 87, Baldwin 79
South Fayette 63, Seton LaSalle 44
Steel Valley at Carlynton, ppd.
Trinity 68, Washington 62
Girls
Nonsection
Armstrong 52, Gateway 29
Baldwin 75, Elizabeth Forward 70
Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28
Bishop Canevin 51, Riverview 21
Burgettstown 50, South Side 29
Butler 54, Karns City 35
Freedom 51, Central Valley 45
Chartiers Valley 50, Plum 38
Eden Christian 50, Ellis School 24
Fox Chapel 46, Canon-McMillan 45
Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 29
Laurel 45, Knoch 40
Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.
Montour 47, Mars 44
North Allegheny 62, State College 33
Obama Academy 27, Penn Hills 26
Peters Township 74, Hempfield 42
Pine-Richland 52, Beaver 38
Seton LaSalle 69, Steel Valley 32
Shady Side Academy 60, St. Joseph 48
Waynesburg Central 64, California 45
Tuesday’s schedule
Girls
Nonsection
Ellis School at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
WPIAL championships
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24 schedule
Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
McKeesport (10-10) at Moon (12-10), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (7-15) at Peters Township (19-3), 7 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at South Fayette (13-9), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (14-8) at Gateway (15-5), 8 p.m.; Trinity (10-12) at Penn Hills (17-3), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-9) vs. Mars (14-8) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-11) at North Hills (17-5), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (13-9) at Thomas Jefferson (15-7), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
West Mifflin (9-12) at Knoch (8-14), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
West Mifflin/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (17-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Washington (15-6), 7 p.m.; Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-12) at Neshannock (16-5), 7 p.m.; Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Bentworth (12-10) at Laurel (6-16), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (12-10) at South Side (7-15), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Bentworth/Laurel winner at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-9) vs. Eden Christian (16-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/South Side winner at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.; Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Summit Academy (10-6) at Rochester (10-12), 7 p.m.; Avella (6-16) vs. Geibel (15-6) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (7-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (17-4) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (13-9) vs. Aquinas Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-12) at Monessen (20-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
Summit Academy/Rochester winner vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA; Avella/Geibel winner vs. Mapletown/Neighborhood Academy winner, TBA; Jefferson-Morgan/Aquinas Academy winner at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver/Monessen winner at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
Butler (11-11) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Montour (8-14) at Plum (12-10), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Montour/Plum winner at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-7) , 8 p.m.; Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (19-3), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-11) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.; Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-8), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Beaver Falls (9-11) at Yough (10-11), 7 p.m.
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Beaver Falls/Yough vs. Shady Side Academy (20-2) at Fox Chapel, noon; Seton LaSalle (13-9) at Waynesburg (19-3), noon; McGuffey (15-7) at Avonworth (15-5), noon; Mt. Pleasant (14-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at Peters Township, noon; Burrell (10-12) at Laurel (20-2), noon; South Park (11-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (15-7) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-9) at Neshannock (16-6), noon; Mohawk (14-8) at Apollo-Ridge (19-3), noon
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Carmichaels (8-14) at Shenango (18-4), 7 p.m.; Clairton (9-9) at Brentwood (12-9), 7 p.m.; California (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-11) at Burgettstown (17-5), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (8-13) at Freedom (17-4), 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry (14-8) at Chartiers-Houston (15-7), 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-14) at Serra Catholic (16-2), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-9) at Washington (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.; Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-4), 7 p.m.; Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-10), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (7-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA
City League playoffs
Boys
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Perry (5-14) at Allderdice (18-3), 6 p.m.; Brashear (10-9) at Obama Academy (8-9), 6 p.m.
Championship
Sunday’s schedule
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Perry (4-6) at Obama Academy (14-4), 7:30 p.m.; Allderdice (10-11) at Westinghouse (8-10), 6 p.m.
Championship
Sunday’s schedule
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, noon
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 5, North Allegheny 3
Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class 2A
Franklin Regional at Mars, (n)
Class A
Shaler 8, Wheeling Catholic 5
Blackhawk 8, Wheeling Park 0
North Hills 5, West Allegheny 4
Fox Chapel 10, Kiski 2
Avonworth at Chartiers Valley, (n)
Greensburg Salem 4, Hampton 1
Quaker Valley at Montour, (n)
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes at Neshannock, (n)
Wilmington at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Hempfield at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Indiana at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Freeport at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Moon at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Ringgold at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.
Swimming
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Boys
Hampton 95, Deer Lakes 48
Girls
Hampton 98, Deer Lakes 55
Nonsection
Boys
Blackhawk 98, Montour 42
Girls
Blackhawk 77, Montour 77
