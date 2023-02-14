High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 13, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Armstrong 76, Indiana 44

Beaver 61, Mars 58

Burgettstown 56, South Side 53

Butler at Gateway, ppd.

Central Valley 55, Mohawk 53

Cornell 50, Freedom 47

Eden Christian 73, Freeport 70

Keystone Oaks 70, Bethel Park 56

Knoch 56, Shady Side Academy 53

McKeesport 66, Fox Chapel 61

Mt. Lebanon 72, Moon 49

Neighborhood Academy at Harvest Baptist Academy, (n)

Neshannock 75, Laurel 48

New Castle 72, Berlin-BrothersValley 43

Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 45

Penn Hills 73, West Mifflin 49

Peters Township 87, Baldwin 79

South Fayette 63, Seton LaSalle 44

Steel Valley at Carlynton, ppd.

Trinity 68, Washington 62

Girls

Nonsection

Armstrong 52, Gateway 29

Baldwin 75, Elizabeth Forward 70

Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28

Bishop Canevin 51, Riverview 21

Burgettstown 50, South Side 29

Butler 54, Karns City 35

Freedom 51, Central Valley 45

Chartiers Valley 50, Plum 38

Eden Christian 50, Ellis School 24

Fox Chapel 46, Canon-McMillan 45

Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 29

Laurel 45, Knoch 40

Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.

Montour 47, Mars 44

North Allegheny 62, State College 33

Obama Academy 27, Penn Hills 26

Peters Township 74, Hempfield 42

Pine-Richland 52, Beaver 38

Seton LaSalle 69, Steel Valley 32

Shady Side Academy 60, St. Joseph 48

Waynesburg Central 64, California 45

Tuesday’s schedule

Girls

Nonsection

Ellis School at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

WPIAL championships

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Feb. 24 schedule

Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

McKeesport (10-10) at Moon (12-10), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (7-15) at Peters Township (19-3), 7 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at South Fayette (13-9), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (14-8) at Gateway (15-5), 8 p.m.; Trinity (10-12) at Penn Hills (17-3), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-9) vs. Mars (14-8) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-11) at North Hills (17-5), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (13-9) at Thomas Jefferson (15-7), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

West Mifflin (9-12) at Knoch (8-14), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

West Mifflin/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (17-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Washington (15-6), 7 p.m.; Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-12) at Neshannock (16-5), 7 p.m.; Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Bentworth (12-10) at Laurel (6-16), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (12-10) at South Side (7-15), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Bentworth/Laurel winner at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-9) vs. Eden Christian (16-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/South Side winner at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.; Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Summit Academy (10-6) at Rochester (10-12), 7 p.m.; Avella (6-16) vs. Geibel (15-6) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (7-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (17-4) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (13-9) vs. Aquinas Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-12) at Monessen (20-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

Summit Academy/Rochester winner vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA; Avella/Geibel winner vs. Mapletown/Neighborhood Academy winner, TBA; Jefferson-Morgan/Aquinas Academy winner at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver/Monessen winner at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

Butler (11-11) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (8-14) at Plum (12-10), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Montour/Plum winner at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-7) , 8 p.m.; Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (19-3), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-11) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.; Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-8), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver Falls (9-11) at Yough (10-11), 7 p.m.

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver Falls/Yough vs. Shady Side Academy (20-2) at Fox Chapel, noon; Seton LaSalle (13-9) at Waynesburg (19-3), noon; McGuffey (15-7) at Avonworth (15-5), noon; Mt. Pleasant (14-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at Peters Township, noon; Burrell (10-12) at Laurel (20-2), noon; South Park (11-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (15-7) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-9) at Neshannock (16-6), noon; Mohawk (14-8) at Apollo-Ridge (19-3), noon

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Carmichaels (8-14) at Shenango (18-4), 7 p.m.; Clairton (9-9) at Brentwood (12-9), 7 p.m.; California (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-11) at Burgettstown (17-5), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (8-13) at Freedom (17-4), 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry (14-8) at Chartiers-Houston (15-7), 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-14) at Serra Catholic (16-2), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-9) at Washington (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.; Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-4), 7 p.m.; Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-10), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (7-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA

City League playoffs

Boys

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Perry (5-14) at Allderdice (18-3), 6 p.m.; Brashear (10-9) at Obama Academy (8-9), 6 p.m.

Championship

Sunday’s schedule

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Perry (4-6) at Obama Academy (14-4), 7:30 p.m.; Allderdice (10-11) at Westinghouse (8-10), 6 p.m.

Championship

Sunday’s schedule

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, noon

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 5, North Allegheny 3

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Mars, (n)

Class A

Shaler 8, Wheeling Catholic 5

Blackhawk 8, Wheeling Park 0

North Hills 5, West Allegheny 4

Fox Chapel 10, Kiski 2

Avonworth at Chartiers Valley, (n)

Greensburg Salem 4, Hampton 1

Quaker Valley at Montour, (n)

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes at Neshannock, (n)

Wilmington at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Hempfield at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Freeport at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Moon at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Ringgold at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

Swimming

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Boys

Hampton 95, Deer Lakes 48

Girls

Hampton 98, Deer Lakes 55

Nonsection

Boys

Blackhawk 98, Montour 42

Girls

Blackhawk 77, Montour 77

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.