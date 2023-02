tonyspicks.com

Creighton Bluejays vs Providence Friars 2/14/2023 Picks Predictions Previews 9 days ago

9 days ago

The #18 Creighton Bluejays will go against the #24 Providence Friars in NCAAB action in Amica Mutual Pavilion, RI, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at ...