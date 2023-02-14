rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Commentary: Your tax dollars for their private school? More and more states are saying yes By Rekha Basu, Los Angeles Times, 17 days ago

By Rekha Basu, Los Angeles Times, 17 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you’re attuned to the culture wars, you know that parental rights and anti-wokeness in education are powerful political messages now.... ...