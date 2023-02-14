Anna Nordqvist Clarifies Decision To End Saudi-Backed Aramco Team Series Deal

Anna Nordqvist has released a statement clarifying her decision to part ways with the Aramco Team Series following a recent interview where she described the criticism she had received for partnering with the series sponsored by the Saudi Arabian oil company.

The three-time Major winner told TT News Agency of the "hatred and mean comments from people" she has received following her deal with the Aramco Team Series, which is a five-event series with $1m purses on the Ladies European Tour.

Now in its third season, his year's Aramco Team Series will have events in Singapore, Florida, London, Hong Kong and Riyadh.

Nordqvist posted a statement to social media, where it's clear the parting of ways was in good terms. The Swede reiterated that she had received "negative comments and criticism" that affected her and she said the Aramco Team Series is "doing great things for women's golf."

The Aramco Team Series replied to her statement thanking her for her service. "Anna, you are an incredible figurehead for women’s golf and Aramco Team Series has been fortunate to work with you over the past two years," the account said.

Despite terminating the partnership, Nordqvist will tee it up in the first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore on the 16th February. She is also in Saudi Arabia this week for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which boasts a stellar field and a huge $5m purse - up fivefold from last year to match the prize money in the men's Saudi International.

Anna Nordqvist's statement on the Aramco Team Series:

"I owe so much to the game of golf. It has given me opportunities and experiences I could never have dreamed of. I want to do everything I can to inspire others to believe they can also dream big, and to give back to the game.

As an ambassador for Aramco Team Series, I was given the chance to be a part of creating positive impact all over the world, and show support for an initiative I believe is doing great things for women's golf.

But, as I mentioned in a recent interview, the negative comments and criticism I have received have affected me. I hope my decision will allow me to focus on being at my best, on and off the course. The ATS team are fully supportive of this decision.

I will always fight for women's golf. This decision doesn't change the respect I have for what the Aramco Team Series has done for the women's game. Their worldwide events have made a great difference to the Ladies European Tour and I'll be playing in some of the ATS events this year.

I will continue to chase my dreams and be he best ambassador I can be for the game of golf all over the world, playing on the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour with hopes of inspiring others to chase their dreams too."

- Anna Nordqvist

Aramco Team Series' response:

"Anna, you are an incredible figurehead for women’s golf and Aramco Team Series has been fortunate to work with you over the past two years. You have given your time generously to support our mission of shining a greater spotlight on the women’s game and we have no doubt that thousands around the world have been inspired to follow in your footsteps through our work. We can’t wait to see you back teeing it up in the Aramco Team Series in the near future and wish you all the best for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens next week. You are a superstar!"