Messi and Neymar ‘ready to quit PSG’ at the end of the season amid Mbappe tensions

Lionel Messi and Neymar are both on the verge of leaving Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the season, according to reports.

Messi is yet to sign an extension on his current deal, which runs out at the end of the season, while the Brazillian is still under contract until 2025.

The news comes amid renewed tensions inside the French club’s squad following disappointing back-to-back defeats against Marseille and Monaco.

After Saturday’s 3-1 league defeat to Monaco , Neymar was said to have been involved in a dressing room row with the superstar disappointed with the attitude of several of his teammates.

Alongside this, tensions have remained between the forward and new vice-captain Kylian Mbappe. The two first publicly fell out in August in an on-pitch row about penalties with tensions seeming to not have eased from that point.

The French forward - who signed a contract extension before the start of the season - was also handed the vice-captaincy position in January, seemingly without the knowledge of former-vice Presnel Kimpembe, in another move which has stoked tensions amongst the squad.

Christophe Galtier’s side are currently preparing to take on German club Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 tonight with the club still yet to win the tournament since their Qatari-backed takeover in 2011.

Despite still being five points clear at the top of the table, poor recent form and only two wins in their last five games has added to the pressure on Galtier with the fresh reports likely to increase the speculation around the squad’s unity.

The report in Foot Mercato has suggested that the club are preparing to lose star forwards Neymar and Messi with both seeking to leave at the end of the season.

Messi - who joined the club in 2021 following his emotional departure from Barcelona - has yet to sign a new contract extension and the 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami following the conclusion of this season.

And following Mbappe’s seeming commitment to the club with his recent contract extension, Neymar is now considering his future at the Parc des Princes, with the club reportedly unimpressed with the star’s attitude and recent performances.

The 31-year-old joined the club for a record-breaking £198m fee in 2017 and has four Ligue 1 trophies in his time with the club.