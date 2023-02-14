Puppy love: Britons more likely to swipe right on dating app on profiles featuring a dog

Britain has always been a dog-loving nation, but it appears that having a pooch when you’re single may improve your chances of getting matched on dating apps.

Two-thirds (67 per cent) of single Britons are more likely to swipe right on someone whose dating profile includes a picture of a dog, a new survey has found.

With the majority (81 per cent) of singletons in the UK using dating apps to find love , the survey found that dog ownership is associated with positive and attractive qualities in a person.

More than half (61 per cent) of people believe that owning a dog is a good sign that a person is ready for a committed relationship, with 49 per cent thinking dog owners are responsible, kind (48 per cent) and compassionate (45 per cent).

The survey, conducted on 1,000 single Britons and commissioned by sight loss charity Guide Dogs , also revealed that six in 10 (59 per cent) of people said they would love to own a dog, but are unable to commit due to financial reasons (45 per cent) and full-time work (40 per cent).

Paul Martin, from Guide Dogs, said: “It’s no secret that as a nation we love dogs and it’s interesting to see that the same traits Brits associate with their favourite four-legged friends - such as empathy, patience, and trustworthiness - are also those they consider attractive qualities for their relationships.

“Owning a dog can provide a great sense of emotional well-being thanks to the unconditional love they give, which is why they’re also great company and comfort for people when they’re building new connections.”

