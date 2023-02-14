Pekin wrestler voted Journal Star high school athlete of the week

Shamon Handegan of the Pekin boys wrestling team was voted as the Journal Star athlete of the week.

Handegan, who earned 514 of 942 votes, remained undefeated at 182 pounds following Saturday's Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. He headed to Champaign for the state finals starting Thursday. The senior ran his record to 38-0 with an 8-4 decision over Bradley-Bourbonnais' AJ Mancilla. In making the title match, he won a major decision in the quarterfinals before a 10-5 semifinal winner over Aidan Nolting from Lockport.

More: The 55 Peoria-area boys wrestlers who advanced to the 2023 IHSA state finals

The poll closed at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@pjstar.com or tag us on Twitter @pjstarsports. Last week, Camron Williams of the Peoria Heights boys basketball team was named JS athlete of the week.

Drew Tucker, Metamora boys basketball

Tucker helped the Class 3A top-ranked Redbirds extend their win streak to 24 in a row with a pair of victories last week. The senior scored 15 points in locking up the Mid-Illini Conference outright title with a 70-41 win over Limestone last Tuesday. His 12 points on Friday helped rally Metamora (26-2, 13-0) to a 60-50 win over East Peoria.

More: 'Target on our back': Metamora boys basketball making history with elite state ranking

Stephen Braun, Illinois Valley Central boys basketball

Braun's near triple-double helped give IVC its first Illini Prairie Conference victory on Friday. The 6-foot-3 junior scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds with six steals in a 48-45 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda. His week started with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 73-45 loss to Macomb last Tuesday.

Ellie Cahill, Eureka girls basketball

Cahill set another all-time Eureka basketball record, scoring 47 points in Saturday's Class 2A regional quarterfinal win over Manual, 72-55. This total is more points in a game for either boys or girls programs. The senior shot 15-for-27 from the field, hitting two 3-pointers and went 15-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Carly Vaughn, Washington girls basketball

Vaughn helped Washington wrap up the Mid-Illini Conference title last Tuesday. Her game-high 15 points helped the Panthers to a 44-40 victory over Morton. The senior scored 10 second-half points including six in the final quarter to cap a 13-1 season in the Mid-Illini.

Isabella Motteler, Richwoods girls wrestling

The 120-pound wrestler is one of six Knights wrestlers heading to the IHSA state finals on Feb. 24-25. Motteler (29-5) claimed her spot with a fall in 2:31 over Jacksonville's Alexis Seymour at the Richwoods Sectional on Saturday. Motteler advanced to the title bout by claiming a 5-3 decision over Oregan Dover from Anna-Jonesboro.

More: Here are the 20 Peoria-area girls wrestlers headed to 2023 IHSA state finals

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Pekin wrestler voted Journal Star high school athlete of the week