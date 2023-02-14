New furniture store comes to town, more from the monthly permit report

CHILLICOTHE— Last month was a busy time for construction with 40 permit requests for the area being recorded in the January permit report.

One of the biggest projects is the approval for rough framing, mechanical and electrical work to be done at 1470 North Bridge Street. These renovations are being done for the tenant, Ashley Furniture Store, who will be opening a store in Chillicothe. Currently, the closest Ashley Furniture Store is in Reynoldsburg, over 40 miles away from the future location.

The building on 10 West Water Street has been undergoing repairs for several months now. The project recently received approval for rough basement and stair framing, rough mechanical ducting and electrical. These will help improve tenant space as well as upgrade storefronts with accessible restroom and a renovated prep kitchen.

The Tecumseh! Outdoor Drama received approval for the installation of an exhaust fan and ductless heat pump system. The project also received permission for rough framing, mechanical and electrical work for kitchen and dining facility improvements.

In Frankfort, the Adena Schools received approval for the foundation and rough framing of a storage garage. This garage will be used for school equipment at the high school.

In Piketon, a portion of the Old Piketon High School, at 227 South West Street, including the auditorium was approved for demolition.

Other projects include a new building sign for Brickhaven Spa, approval for an interior remodel and alterations to the Bridge Street Kroger, approval for signs at Union Savings bank in Chillicothe, a new sign for Ricer Equipment in Lucasville, new boilers and chiller to Buckskin Elementary School in South Salem and the approval for demolition of two Kenworth buildings.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_