"Poker Face" Is One Of The Best New TV Shows, So Here's Why You Need To Watch It
By Ken W. Hanley,
9 days ago
On the heels of Glass Onion , the second film in the Knives Out universe, Rian Johnson returned to the world of murder mysteries with Poker Face , an exceptional throwback that puts a contemporary spin on the classic murder-of-the-week formula.
Peacock
It's true that Poker Face has taken social media by storm, and this Peacock original series truly deserves every word of praise it has received so far. Just in case you're on the fence regarding the series, here are 19 reasons why enjoying Poker Face shouldn't be much of a mystery at all:
1. The series brilliantly utilizes the "Howcatchem" format, which was popularized by the iconic detective series Columbo .
2. Natasha Lyonne delivers both comedy and emotionally-charged drama in a fantastic, potentially career-defining performance.
3. Rian Johnson is one of the most fun and exciting filmmakers working today, and Poker Face is yet another reason why.
4. While the show isn't a comedy in the most traditional sense, you can't deny that Poker Face doesn't offer a few solid laughs with every ensuing entry.
Peacock / MRC Television
As with most of Rian Johnson's projects, humor plays a major role in Poker Face , including laugh-out-loud reveals (including the deleted picture folder in the pilot and the DVD reveal in Episode 3), gut-busting one liners, and the subtle, clever use of irony throughout.
5. Taking a cue from Columbo as well as Johnson’s own star-studded murder mysteries, Poker Face presents an impressive amount of guest stars from episode to episode.
6. Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is one of the most unique protagonists on television right now.
Peacock / MRC Television
An extroverted twist on the Marta Cabrera character in Knives Out , Charlie Cale is one of the most unique protagonists on television, an eternally optimistic and trusting person drawn into solving murders by her curiosity and belief in the goodness of others. Moreover, Charlie Cale is a more human hero than we usually get in the genre: She's vulnerable, she embraces her vices, and she's not afraid to self-deprecate if the occasion calls for it, which is all the more enhanced by Lyonne's stellar comic timing.
7. The show has an incredible array of villain characters that often make the episodes even better.
8. Poker Face has the scale and depth of most anything you'd see on the big screen without ever looking cheap or lazy.
9. Poker Face further features a roster of impressive talent behind the camera, namely with its directors.
10. For fans of Natasha Lyonne's Netflix series Russian Doll , there are quiet a few amazing crossovers.
Peacock / MRC Television
Speaking of Russian Doll , fans of the fantastic time-loop series might be pleasantly surprised to see there's more bleeding over in Poker Face than just the lead role being inhabited by Natasha Lyonne. Russian Doll recurring stars Chloë Sevigny and Dascha Polanco have already shown up in pivotal roles in Poker Face , and should the series receive a second season order, one might presume more familiar faces from Russian Doll may inhabit the world of Poker Face in due time.
11. It's brilliant ability to pay homage to the iconic Columbo .
12. With Rian Johnson's storytelling curveballs, Poker Face remains delightfully unpredictable and refreshingly off-beat.
13. While Poker Face uses comedy extremely well, it also isn't afraid to get dramatic when it needs to.
14. Poker Face is further elevated by its wonderful visual language, as bolstered by cinematography orchestrated by the directors of photography.
15. The show uses teases to hook audiences in an amazing way, whether it's through guest stars or the overarching mystery of Season 1.
16. Poker Face also stands out among its contemporaries for having a singular attitude, being unafraid to be provocative and risqué at points without trying to be offensive or necessarily transgressive.
17. Another signature touch of Rian Johnson on Poker Face is the eclectic usage of great curated music.
Peacock
The Peacock series offers toe-tapping tracks from Sam Cooke, Paul McCartney & Wings, Tom Waits, Jackie Shane, and many others. Even the original music composed by the fake band Doxxxology are ear worms that you'll likely not shake, and with several more episodes to go, there are many possibilities for more great music to punctuate Poker Face 's biggest moments.
18. Thanks to the wonderful world of streaming, one of the major differences between Poker Face and other classic murder-of-the-week series is the fact that the show is not bound by traditional content restrictions.
Peacock
This all means that the series can showcase explicit language, violence, and nudity. In addition to the realism it can afford in terms of dialogue and content, it also allows the show to touch upon modern topics that would land most broadcast shows in hot water.
19. And finally, Poker Face is helping Peacock prove it's one of the best streaming services for original content.
Peacock
At the risk of sounding like a full-blown advertisement for Peacock, which offers Poker Face in 4K HDR, the streaming service has truly taken HBO Max's momentum as a must-have streamer, with fan-favorite TV classics, a dense library of old and new WWE content, live sports broadcasts, and brand new television series and movies, most of which are also presented in 4K at no extra charge. So, if you're worried about finding nothing to enjoy outside of Poker Face on Peacock, we would be lying if we told you that Peacock isn't a streamer you'll be checking out for other entertainment.
New episodes of Poker Face drop Thursdays on Peacock.
There are so many things you can watch on Peacock for free , but if you want even more content, you can sign up for Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month or Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.
