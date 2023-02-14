Apple Stock: For Valentine’s Day, Give Me A Rally

Apple stock has risen 23% YTD in 2023, but investors hope for more upside following a rough 2022. Here’s what could trigger a rally in AAPL shares on or around this Valentine’s Day.

Apple ( AAPL ) - Get Free Report stock has seen a 23% YTD rise in 2023, but investors are hoping for further upside following a 27% drop in 2022.

Potential triggers for a rally in Apple stock include a favorable Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a recovery in iPhone sales, and new product announcements in the AR/VR space.

AAPL: More Upside in 2023?

February 14 is Valentine’s Day in the US. While not romantic at all, I bet that many Apple investors would not mind receiving a rally (or the beginning of one) as a gift this year.

This is not to say that 2023 has not been generous with shareholders already. As I write this sentence, AAPL has climbed 23% year-to-date.

Even if the stock were to move sideways from here to the end of the year, the five-week gains produced so far would already put the stock on par with the median annual return since the Cupertino company went public, in 1980.

The problem is that 2022 was a rough year for investors and there’s some catching up to be done. Apple stock sank 27%, the worst decline since 2008. From a returns perspective, 2022 fell within the bottom 20% for stock price performance since the start of the 1980s.

The Fed Could Trigger An Apple Stock Rally

For a Valentine’s day rally to take form, at least one of a few things would likely need to happen in the near future.

The first one could be a well-received CPI print. On Tuesday, February 14, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release January 2023 consumer inflation numbers, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Core CPI that excludes food and energy is estimated to rise 0.3% sequentially, 10 basis points less than it did in December.

Is inflation really that crucial for Apple? Not really. While a consumer products and services company cares about consumer price trends, the CPI print will be most important in informing the direction of monetary policy.

Too hot a number, and the Fed may choose to keep stepping hard on the brakes by raising short-term interest rates further and for longer. Cold-enough of a number, and the doves may start to come out of their nests.

As a stock analyst, I like to pay attention to company-specific factors most. I must admit that I am a bit tired of seeing the market react to the news of the day regarding interest rates. But the truth is that monetary policy matters greatly in this time of cyclical transition from red-hot economic activity and white-hot consumer prices.

In this case, fingers crossed for tame inflation numbers this Valentine's Day. This could be the beginning of another leg higher in Apple's stock price.

The iPhone Could Trigger An Apple Stock Rally

When it comes to company-specific news, the iPhone is the most likely candidate to spark a rally in AAPL shares.

Remember that, in the most recent earnings season , Apple’s P&L took a big hit from supply chain issues and FX headwinds that caused iPhone sales to drop -8% YOY in the 2022 holiday period.

Theoretically, these challenges should have been left behind. While Apple may not be staring into bright-blue skies ahead, the company at least will have its chance at benefiting from pent-up demand for iPhones. Will it execute well?

To be clear, no news should come out of Cupertino regarding iPhone sales in the March quarter for another many weeks. The most that investors have gotten from CEO Tim Cook and the team is that revenue growth should reaccelerate in fiscal Q2, driven in part by a recovery in iPhones.

So, for Apple stock to rally on the back of iPhone developments, one will probably need to rely on third-party reports and, why not, rumors. Ming-Chi Kuo, from TF International Securities, is often a source of first-hand intel on Apple’s operational performance.

AR/VR Could Trigger An Apple Stock Rally

Lastly, AAPL shares could get some uplift from new product announcements. More specifically, the company is expected to launch its highly-anticipated mixed reality device as early as Spring 2023.

It is nearly impossible to anticipate what the new product and entry into the AR and VR worlds will do to Apple's stock price. But if the development leads to a bump in revenue and even earnings expectations, the result could be bullish.

