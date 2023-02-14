4 In Custody Following Pursuit Through Moore, OKC

Moore Police have taken four people into custody following two separate chases involving the same group of suspects.

Authorities said the chase started at dispensary in Moore, where officers responding to the burglary saw two vehicles speeding away from the scene.

One vehicle began to drive on northbound I-35, officers said, and while fleeing officers, Moore Police said the suspect caused a three-car crash.

There is no information on the condition of those drivers at this time.

The second vehicle, authorities said, was brought to a halt using a maneuver to spin the car around near Southeast 51st Street.

One of the suspects has minor injuries as a result of the crash, Moore Police said. One officer also has minor injuries, but it is unknown how they were hurt.