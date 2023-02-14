Open in App
New Canaan, CT
News 12

New Canaan Police warn public of gift card scams

By Lauren Fabrizi,

9 days ago

Police in New Canaan are warning residents about gift card scams.

Police say scammers will convince you to buy a gift card and send the money before you even have a chance to think about it.

Police posted a warning on social media that states, "Buying a gift card to pay someone? Stop. It's a scam. Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. Hang up on gift card scams."

Police say some examples of scams if someone is on the phone asking for a gift card include:

-pay an IRS debt

-keep your social security benefits

-keep your utilities on

-pay for tech support

-pay for a family member in trouble

-pay bail or ransom

-or avoid arrest or deportation

Police say to hang up and then report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission .

For more information on gift card scams, click here .

If you receive an unexpected request and you're not sure if it's legitimate just call the police.

You can also call the business or organization directly to see if they're requesting payment from you.

