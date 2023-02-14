Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Can Still Finish Among The Top 10 In The Western Conference

By Gautam Varier,

9 days ago

Anthony Davis still believes the Lakers can get into the top 10 in the Western Conference after they lost to the Trail Blazers.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made quite a few changes to their roster on trade deadline day and their first game with the new group saw them get a win on the road against the Golden State Warriors. Spirits were high then as they headed to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers, but they weren't able to make it back-to-back wins.

Damian Lillard stole the show, scoring 30 points in the first half and he finished with a game-high 40 as they beat the Lakers 127-115. It is the 4th defeat in the last 5 games for L.A. as they drop to 26-32 on the season.

Time is running out for the Lakers as there are just 23 games left and this loss means they remain 13th in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis , though, is confident that they will finish in the top 10.

Anthony Davis on if he thinks Lakers can get into top 10: "I think these guys we have now, we can do it. We just gotta speed up the process. It'd definitely be challenging a little bit. They're new, and they're trying learn the system on both ends of the floor."

They did make some good moves on deadline day, but integrating these new faces will take some time. It also doesn't help them that LeBron James is on the sidelines and there will be an adjustment process when he comes back as well. The Lakers might have just left it a bit too late and if they are to make a serious run at a play-in spot, they'll need more from AD himself.

Anthony Davis Hasn't Been The Same Since Returning From Injury

While a lot of focus recently went on Davis for not celebrating when LeBron broke the scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder , the real talking point when it comes to him is that he isn't playing great on offense. In the 9 games he has played since his return, he has hit the 30-point mark just twice.

Against the Trail Blazers, he was going up against the likes of Drew Eubanks, but could only muster 19 points, although he did have 20 rebounds and 3 blocks. His rebounding and defense have been pretty good, but if he isn't a major factor on offense, this team won't go anywhere, especially as LeBron is dealing with a foot injury .

