Benzinga
T2 Biosystems Touts Positive Results From T2Biothreat Panel Study
By Vandana Singh,9 days ago
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO ) announced results upon completing the U.S. clinical evaluation for the T2Biothreat Panel.
- "We believe the T2Biothreat Panel demonstrates very high sensitivity and specificity for a direct-from-blood multi-target biothreat product and is the only such product developed by a U.S.-owned company," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems.
- The T2Biothreat Panel is a fully-automated, direct-from-blood test designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument and simultaneously detects six biothreat pathogens identified as threats by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- The pathogens include organisms that cause anthrax (Bacillus anthracis), tularemia (Francisella tularensis), glanders (Burkholderia mallei), melioidosis (Burkholderia pseudomallei), plague (Yersinia pestis), and typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii).
- If not treated promptly, infections with these pathogens can result in 40-90% mortality rates.
- The T2Biothreat Panel can detect the biothreat mentioned above pathogens within 4 hours and provide clinicians with the information needed to treat infected patients appropriately.
- Testing included over 470 negative blood samples from healthy and febrile subjects and 350 contrived positive samples. The clinical trial results demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity across all six targets.
- T2 Biosystems shares are falling after commencing an underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants. Other details are yet to be determined .
- Price Action: TTOO shares are down 21.4% at $1.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
