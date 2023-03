After a chilly start, Central Florida will be sunny and comfortable on Valentine’s Day.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 77 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Our area will remain dry until our next cold front arrives late Friday.

Tuesday night, our area will see patchy fog and low temperatures in the 50s.

High temperatures in the 80s will return Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will then be knocked down for the weekend after the front passes through Friday.

