CNN

The important reason why young people need to make more phone calls By Jan GurungCaron CarterAntonia YpsilantiAndrea Wigfield, 10 days ago

By Jan GurungCaron CarterAntonia YpsilantiAndrea Wigfield, 10 days ago

Calling someone engaging in a meaningful conversation over the phone can alleviate loneliness and help young people reconnect with others. Having dialogue in real time ...