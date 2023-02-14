Good Morning CaneSport 2.14.23

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

We continue our The CaneSport On3 series that is breaking down Miami’s more significant opponents and the Canes’ chances of winning. Today we have a closer look at the situation when the Canes face Clemson, so don’t miss that.

There’s also plenty of recruiting news this morning.

That starts with our Valentine’s Day special “5 under-the-radar Miami prospects to love in the 2024 class” so be sure to check that out.

We also catch up with Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, who is hearing from the Hurricanes daily.

Plus find out where things stand with Paramus (NJ) Catholic offensive tackle Juan Minaya, who has Miami pushing, as well as Clearwater (Fla.) Cavalry Christian’s Joseph Ionata, the No. 47 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class according to the On3 Consensus.

In hoops? We had a couple of stories leading up to the North Carolina game last night you can check out, as well as our recap of the big win at UNC itself. There also is a mile high look from Larranaga at how it’s all worked out for the team this year.

We also have a look at the Miami baseball team’s outfield situation, including a projection of the starting lineup there … and there will be more news later today as baseball media day is this afternoon. So stay tuned for that.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any other news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

With Miami Hurricanes hoops flying high, time for some reflection from coach Jim Larranaga: “It started right in the very beginning”

Wong a catalyst for Miami hoops, earning national recognition for his efforts: “Nobody can stop us when we have the energy and the focus”

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’ve wanted to go down for just a little fun day. I just want to get to know how their system works and where they see me at in their defense. Basically, how is the school, how are the academics.” DL target Kendall Jackson, who will visit March 4 for Miami’s Junior Day/1st spring practice

